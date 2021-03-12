Elizabeth Chambers Found Evidence on Husband Armie Hammer Having an Affair?

Television personality Elizabeth Chambers has reportedly found evidence of her husband Armie Hammer having an affair with an unnamed co-star before filing for divorce last summer. The claims were made by a source close to Elizabeth Chambers which covers several details of the allegations imposed on Hammer in the past few months.

Elizabeth Chambers reportedly found evidence on Armie Hammer having an affair

According to a report by Vanity Fair, a close friend to Elizabeth Chambers said that Armie Hammer confessed to having an affair after his son's birth but it was a one-time offense. The source then added that Elizabeth even found evidence of Armie's affair after several years. Armie and Elizabeth's son was born in the year 2017. The couple shares a daughter and a son. It was even revealed that the decision for divorce followed after Armie left the Cayman Islands during the pandemic for the United States and while attempting to send a raunchy text message to someone else, he mistakenly sent that text to Elizabeth.

The actor is also reported to be broke at this moment. It was revealed years ago that Armie was financially independent of his rich family. However, he was unable to pay the bet he made with the director of Call Me By Your Name. The actor in an interview with the aforementioned publication said that the bet would literally bankrupt him and he had to buy diapers tomorrow. Armie's former girlfriend Paige even told a magazine that she paying for everything during their relationship and the actor used to get by after taking loans from his friends.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chamber's split

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers announced their split on Instagram on July 11, 2020. The couple wrote similar statements on their post and shared them on their Instagram feed. In the post, they wrote "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents.It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time". Take a look at the post below.

Image Credits: Elizabeth Chamber's Instagram