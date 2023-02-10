Elizabeth Chambers On Ending Marriage With Armie Hammer: 'He Was The Worst'

Elizabeth Chambers finally broke her silence on her difficult marriage with actor Armie Hammers. The actress revealed she was speechless when she learned about her ex-husband Hammer's alleged sexual assault and fetishes.

Speaking to Elle Magazine, Chambers said, “I was learning things as the public was. I was like, There are no words. What the f**k?"

In contrast to Hammer's account in a British GQ profile that was published in September 2020, Chambers provided a different perspective when speaking about how their relationship broke down while they were in the Cayman Islands during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Chambers said that "his behaviour was less caged animal and more irritating." She recalled that they were spending less time together and that at one dinner gathering "they didn’t even talk [to each other]," which indicated that their marriage had already begun to deteriorate.

Hammer's choice to leave her and his children in the Cayman Islands in order to work with a friend to renovate a motel outside Joshua Tree National Park served as the breaking point in their relationship, which had already been put to the strain. She recalled, "He was the worst. My heart was broken in nine million pieces, and I still drove him to the airport."

More on allegations against Armie Hammers

Before divorcing in 2020, Chambers and Hammer were married for ten years. They share two daughters, 8-year-old Harper and 6-year-old Ford between them. In the months after Chambers filed for divorce, Hammer was accused of abusing other women physically and psychologically.

A woman accused Hammer of raping her in 2017. Hammer's lawyer refuted the accusation and concluded that all of Armie Hammer's physical interactions with other women were fully consensual.