Australian cricketer Shane Warne was given a farewell at a private funeral on March 20 by family and friends. Warne’s three children, parents and friends including retired Test captains Mark Taylor and Allan Border and former England skipper Michael Vaughan, were among about 80 guests at the service on Sunday. The cricketer, who passed away on March 4, was widely regarded as one of the top players of all time. An autopsy report said the 52-year-old Warne died of a suspected heart attack.

Elizabeth Hurley's 'heart aches' over being unable to attend Shane Warne's funeral

Shane Warne's former fiancee Elizabeth Hurley, who was not present at the funeral, had, a day earlier, expressed remorse over not being able to attend the same. Hurley said that her heartaches that she was not physically present at the funeral. The Made In Romania actor took to her official Instagram handle and recalled some of the memories with the late cricketer as she shared a couple of pics with him. She even penned a heartfelt note in the caption which was all about her not being present in Australia to pay her last respects.

'RIP Lionheart, with love your Luna': Hurley

She wrote, "My heart aches that I can’t be in Australia tomorrow for Shane’s funeral. I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically can’t get there." Recalling her visit to Sri Lanka with the legendary cricketer, she wrote, "These pictures were taken in Sri Lanka to celebrate our engagement- we had all our children with us and it was the happiest time. It still hasn’t really sunk in that he’s gone. It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever. RIP Lionheart, with love your Luna."

Netizens send love to Elizabeth

Netizens outpoured love on Hurley and the comment section is proof to it as one wrote, "I feel so badly for you..Steven Bing and now Shane...May they Rest in Peace..And may all your lovely memories help you thru these very difficult times....May God Bless you..", another one quipped, "But we still have you and you are a beautiful and kind and giving girl." and many even condoled the demise of Shane Warne.

Shane's remains were repatriated from Bangkok, Thailand to Melbourne just over a week ago. A state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will take place on March 30 and will be open to the public. The ground’s Great Southern Stand will also be renamed in Warne’s honour.

Image: Instagram/@elizabethhurley1