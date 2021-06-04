Elizabeth Hurley Reveals She's 'good Friends' With Her Ex-husband, Hugh Grant

Actors Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant have been one of the most well-known couples in Hollywood and have shared good relations even after splitting up. Recently, when Elizabeth Hurley was in a podcast with a publication, she shared that she is still ‘extremely good friends’ with Hugh Grant. The Bedazzled actor also shared a lot more about her friendly bond with her ex, Hugh Grant.

Elizabeth Hurley on her bond with ex, Hugh Grant

The People podcast, titled PEOPLE in the ‘90s, recently hosted Elizabeth Hurley as their guest. While talking about her life in the podcast, Elizabeth Hurley was asked about the kind of relationship she shares with Hugh Grant. While answering this, she said, “I'm still extremely good friends with Hugh.” She also elaborated a little on their bond, and said, “You know, we went through so much together. But I've been thinking, one of the most important things to keep good relations with your exes is to have a lot of respect for their current life.”

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant had met in 1987, on the sets of a Spanish movie, Remando Al Viento, in which they starred together. They soon got into a romantic relationship, which lasted for thirteen years. In 2000, the couple split up but kept maintaining friendly relations with each other. Hugh Grant is even the godfather of Elizabeth’s son, Damian Charles Hurley.

In the podcast, Elizabeth also said, “We haven't been romantically involved for 20 years, I think, even though we have such a strong friendship. But we're always very aware that there are other people in our lives. There's partners, there's children. You can't just, sort of, live in a lovely, rosy, mist of the past. You have to move with the times and be very respectful of the present, which we are.”

The aforementioned site also reported that in October 2020, when Hurley was in an episode of their TV show, she had revealed that she still asks for Hugh Grant’s advice on work and scripts. When Hugh Grant spoke to the portal in 2018, about being Elizabeth Hurley's ex and then becoming her friend, he said, “I think it's partly because we went from zero to somewhere together, and we went through terrible years at the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding.”

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant’s work front

Elizabeth Hurley was last seen in the 2020 American film, Then Came You. She also starred as a supervillain in the third season of Marvel’s Runaways, which aired in 2019. On the other hand, Hugh Grant was last seen in the TV series, Death to 2020 and The Undoing, both of which aired in 2020. He will next be seen in the upcoming fantasy fiction film, Dungeons & Dragons.

Promo Image Source: Elizabeth Hurley Instagram / Shutterstock

