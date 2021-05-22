Elizabeth Hurley Reveals The 'reason Behind Prancing Around In So Many Swimsuits'

More often than not, Elizabeth Hurley dons a gorgeous bikini in posts on her Instagram feed. In a recent interview, the Gossip Girl star revealed what is the reason for her "prancing" in bikinis so many times. Read further to know what she had to say and other details about the actor.

Elizabeth Hurley reveals why she dons a bikini so often

Elizabeth Hurley was recently in conversation with Extra magazine, where she spoke about her fascination with swimsuits. The actor shared that she has a swimwear line that goes by the name Elizabeth Hurley Beach and it is exactly why she is seen in beachwear so often. The actor said, “I wouldn’t ordinarily be prancing around in quite so much beachwear, so there is a reason behind prancing around in so many swimsuits”.

Hurley, herself is the designer behind the beachwear brand, which she released more than a decade ago in April 2005. The actor added that the ongoing pandemic hasn’t allowed her to go to the beach in the last 14 months and said that they have been selling whatever is possible. She also mentioned that the brand has been shooting in several settings which include hay bales, snow as well as the shower.

Further in the interview, she shared her take on the negative comments that she receives on her pictures. Elizabeth said that people are unnecessarily mean to women and think that it is the way to behave with them. The actor added that she is not okay with any of those comments and doesn’t entertain them.

Hurley’s birthday is also around the corner and the actor turns 56 this year, on June 10, 2021. When asked what she wants to do for her birthday, the actor shared that she’d like to keep the celebration an intimate one with her friends and dogs around her house. She said that she has celebrated birthdays outside the house, so she wants this one at home and also that her doggo is pregnant, so she is expecting to be surrounded by puppies by the time of her birthday, next month.

Image: Elizabeth Hurley Instagram

