Elizabeth Hurley Shares Stunning Pic From Her 'own Staycation In Home'

After grooving to the Spice Girls on a "sunny birthday weekend" in a mustard-yellow bikini, Elizabeth Hurley recently showed fans a bold avatar of herself on social media. A couple of days ago, The Royals star grabbed the limelight after she gave fans a sneak-peek into her staycation at home. In the semi-nude photograph posted by Elizabeth on her Instagram handle, the 56-year-old flaunted her enviably toned body in her birthday suit and had netizens gushing over it in the comment section of the post.

Fans lavish Elizabeth Hurley with praise for her "perfect body" in a topless photo

Elizabeth Hurley never leaves an opportunity to set fitness goals for fans with photos of herself showing off her toned physique on social media. While the Gossip Girl actor has been making headlines lately after she opened up about being "extremely good friends" with ex-husband Hugh Grant in the PEOPLE podcast, she has become one of the hot topics of discussion among netizens, yet again, with an NSFW photo of herself on Instagram. Last Sunday, i.e. June 20, 2021, the film and television actor shared a topless photograph of herself rocking a sheer white flowing robe over matching summery bikini.

Elizabeth kept her accessories minimal as she paired her revealing outfit with a silver chain and a heart-shaped silver pendant. The beloved mother of Damian Hurley rounded off her look with nude makeup, smokey eyes and a blow-dried mid-parted hairdo. Along with posting the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Having my own staycation… in my own home".

Check out Elizabeth Hurley's Instagram post below:

Just like every other Elizabeth Hurley's photos, soon after she shared her latest Instagram post, it was also quick to garner eyeballs online and went on to make headlines too. Thousands of users also flocked to its comment section to shower the Runaways actor with heaps of praise. While one user wrote, "Who needs a view of the ocean, or any other wonders of this planet when we have this beautiful ageless creation", another commented, "Like a fine wine, only gets better with age".

Take a look at some more comments by netizens here:

