Elizabeth Moss Opens Up On Not Being Able To Take 'The Power Of The Dog' Role

Elisabeth Moss recently opened up about why she passed on Kirsten Dunst's The Power Of The Dog role that she spent years talking about.

Directed by Jane Campion, the film is based on Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same title. Power Of The Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee in lead roles.

'I really really wanted to do it': Elisabeth Moss

Recently, in a conversation with Empire, via ET Canada, Moss, who was all set to play Kirsten Dunst's role in Power Of The Dog, opened up that it was hard to let go of the role of Rose Gordon, adding, "I really, really wanted to do it." She further stated that she had several discussions with the director about the role for many years but had to pass on the role due to unforeseen circumstances.

The 39-year-old actor explained that the situation was no one's fault. She said, "She and I have been very kind to each other in that process, knowing that sometimes these things just don’t work out, and it’s not really anyone’s fault."

'I respect Kirsten Dunst so much'

Elisabeth Moss then went on to praise Dunst for her performance in the film. She said, "I was actually so happy that Kirsten was doing it because I respect her so much as an actress. I think if that role had gone to somebody that I didn’t love, I don’t think I would have liked that." She further mentioned, "I would say my only desperate desire is to work with Jane again."

More about 'The Power Of The Dog'

The plot of the movie is set in 1925's Montana, and the story follows the life of two rancher brothers. The duo becomes estranged after the younger one marries a widow with a nearly grown son. The role of the older brother is portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, who is extremely cruel to both his sister-in-law and her son. He mocks his brother's son as a 'sissy' boy and also encourages other ranchers to join in the abuse. Also, the director, Jane Campion has become the third female filmmaker to win an Academy Award in the 'Best Direction' category for the film.

(Image: @elizabeth.moss.queen/Instagram)