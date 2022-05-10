Elizabeth Olsen Reacts To Criticism Of Marvel Movies; Says It 'takes Away From Our Crew'

Elizabeth Olsen has emerged as one of the most celebrated Marvel stars after the trailblazing success of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The actor, who takes on the role of Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch in the MCU, recently spoke about the criticism faced by Marvel flicks, and what bugs her the most about it.

Marvel has faced flack from the likes of Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, with the former claiming that the movies aren't 'cinema' and further comparing them to "theme parks." In a conversation with The Independent (via PEOPLE), Olsen said such comments take away from the efforts of the talented crew and makers.

Elizabeth Olsen reacts to criticism of Marvel Movies

"I'm not saying we're making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me," she said and continued, "These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators – I feel diminishing them with that kind of criticism takes away from all the people who do award-winning films, that also work on these projects."

Although Olsen does acknowledge that the MCU is crowded with tentpole movies that mint huge money, she maintains that it doesn't make the films bad. Stating that being an actor she does understand 'there's a different kind of performance' that's happening, Olsen added, "But I do think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people. That's where I get a little feisty about that."

For the uninitiated, Martin Scorsese, in his highly publicized interview with Empire Magazine in 2019, refused to call Marvel movies 'cinema' and drew its parallel with 'theme parks'. "It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," he added.

Echoing the same sentiment, award-winning filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola called them 'despicable'. "Martin was being kind when he said it wasn’t cinema. He didn’t say it was despicable, which is what I say," he stated.

As for Olsen's future MCU projects after Doctor Strange 2, she said, "I'm down for anything as long as there's a good idea attached to it."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DOCTORSTRANGEOFFICIAL)