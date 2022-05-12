Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Losing 'certain Jobs' After Signing Contract With MCU

Elizabeth Olsen is currently riding high on the success of Marvel's highly talked about venture Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was released in theatres on Thursday, May 6, 2022. The film followed the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and marked the sequel to Benedict Cumberbatch's debut Marvel adventure Doctor Strange.

In the film, Elizabeth Olsen took on the role of the magic-based Avenger, continuing her journey after the conclusion of WandaVision. She emerged as one of the most celebrated Marvel stars and fans applauded her role as Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch. Recently, the 33-years-old actor revealed that she started losing roles after signing a contract with MCU.

Elizabeth Olsen reflects on losing roles after signing the contract with MCU

Elizabeth Olsen officially became part of the MCU universe after she debuted as Wanda Maximoff in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. Following slight glimpses of her skills in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Wanda's real strength was fully explored in last year's WandaVision, following which she starred in Doctor Strange 2.

In a candid interaction with The New York Times, Elizabeth Olsen admitted that her contract with the Marvel world has affected her in many aspects. It resulted in her losing out on certain roles. Olsen revealed that she lost the 2015 film The Lobster owing to her MCU contract. Olsen said,

"It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member, and this is me being the most honest. I was in a contract [for Marvel] I could not get out of. So [The Lobster] didn’t work out. I started to feel frustrated, I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it."

Elizabeth Olsen talks about her MCU future

Earlier in a conversation with Screenrant, Olsen responded to how things will be after her character's fate was left open-ended in Doctor Strange 2. She said,

"I want to know. I want to hear ideas. I want the fans to have opinions. I don't know. I don't have an idea either. I'm kind of in this place where I was happy with where we ended and I want to know where we go from here. I'm really curious what we make if at all."

More about Doctor Strange 2

The film is helmed by Sam Raimi and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It hit the theatres on May 6. Apart from Benedict Cumberbatch, and Elizabeth Olsen, the film stars Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Marvel debutant Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MARVELSTUDIOS/ AP