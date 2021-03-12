Elizabeth Olsen Reveals She Didn't Know Of Multiverse Plans Until Doctor Strange 2 Filming

Marvel's first spin-off series WandaVision recently wrapped up and it received a positive response from the audience. Elizabeth Olsen reprised her character of Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany that of Vision. According to a report by Screenrant, she has now started filming for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The shooting of the film is taking place in London. Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she did not know Marvel Studios' plans for the multiverse until she began working on Doctor Strange's sequel.

Elizabeth Olsen was unaware of Marvel's plans

According to a report, Olsen revealed that she was unaware of Marvel's multiverse being built as she was working on WandaVision. She also said that she thought Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilbver's entry in WandVision was a neat way to bring him back. She explained that she did not understand the larger part of the Multiverse until she began filming for Doctor Strange 2.

The concept of the multiverse was hinted at in Spiderman Far From Home wherein Mysterio who hails from a different universe comes in to meet Spiderman. This novel concept will be thoroughly explained in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as the name suggests. But Marvel fans will have to wait to find out what Multierse actually entails as they know how secretive the makers are of their movies.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast and other details

This is the 28th movie in the Marvel franchise. It is directed by Sam Raimi and written by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. The cast of the film includes Benedict Cumberbatch who will reprise his role as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez. The film is slated to release in the USA on March 25, 2022. It is going to be a part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Phase Four includes some of the widely-anticipated films like Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther II, Captain Marvel 2 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Many television shows are also under works based on popular Marvel characters like Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki and Moon Knight.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from WandaVision trailer