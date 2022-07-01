Elizabeth Olsen Reveals She Still Hasn't Watched 'Doctor Strange 2'; Here's Why

Elizabeth Olsen became garnered praises and love worldwide following her performance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The actor, who reprised her role of Wanda Maximoff in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer, recently made a shocking revelation that she is yet to watch the movie. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Olsen revealed that she didn't do this deliberately, however, fate has been against her.

Elizabeth Olsen reveals she still hasn't watched Doctor Strange 2

Olsen revealed she missed watching Doctor Strange 2 as Jimmy Fallon congratulated her on the Marvel flick's monumental success. "No, I haven't seen it still. I'm like one of those people who, like, wants to study something so I can figure out how to make it better," she said.

Olsen added, "I had a cold when we had the premiere, and I didn't want to sit through it. I asked them to send me a copy so I could watch it. And it was – like it had my name on it, and then it had like the time I was watching it, and I didn't want to watch it like that." She also mentioned if the makers told her anything about the fate of the Scarlet Witch. "They don’t tell me anything about my fate," Olsen said and added, "I should come back." This statement hints at likeliness of Olsen's return as Wanda in future Marvel ventures.

The Sam Raimi directorial, which came as a sequel to the 2016 Doctor Strange is set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, wherein Benedict's Stephen strange opens the doors to the Multiverse. Apart from Olsen and Cumberbatch, the film also starred Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The project has minted nearly $1 billion at the global box office, reportedly becoming the second highest-grossing film of 2022. Following its theatrical release in May, Doctor Strange 2 premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on June 22, 2022.

In an earlier interview with Screenrant, Olsen spoke about her future in the MCU following her character's supposed ending in Doctor Strange 2. "I want to know. I want to hear ideas. I want the fans to have opinions. I don't know. I don't have an idea either. I'm kind of in this place where I was happy with where we ended and I want to know where we go from here. I'm really curious what we make if at all," she stated.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @_MARVEL.S/ AP)