Elizabeth Olsen Shares Invaluable Life Advice Passed Down By Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen earned a worldwide recognition for the role of superhero Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch in the Disney+ Hotstar series, Wandavision. She has also appeared in Marvel Cinematic Universe films including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers Endgame. After she became a household name, people are coming to realize that she is the sister of two other famous television celebrities Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, the famous twins who worked in the popular sitcom Full House. In one of her interviews, Elizabeth revealed a powerful life rule she learned from the former child stars.

Elizabeth had appeared in The Off Camera show and host Sam Jones asked her if she had a 'mantra' or a 'rule' passed down by her family that still held her in the way she conducted herself and the business. Responding to that question, she said she learned two things from her family, one was from her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashely, which may have come from her father at one point, that 'No' was a full sentence and she can just say 'no'. She expressed she really liked that, especially as a woman, and she liked that in all aspects of her life.

The other advice was from her father who she said was a golfer. He told her that the mind of the golfer was like a mind of a Buddhist. Her father told her to let go of the previous hand, it does not matter if it was a good hand or bad, you cannot have an attachment to it. Her dad advised her to always try her best and beat her last score because in golf you were not competing against others, you were competing against yourself. She said the idea of not being in competition with others and only to improve yourself had a big impression on her.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen in Full House helped Elizabeth in WandaVision

Among many WandaVision's easter eggs, one was that the episodes of the series were inspired by many television sitcoms over decades and one of them was Full House. According to Insider, WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer said in an interview that Full House was embedded in the fabric of what they were doing. Olsen told Entertainment Weekly, that performing in front of a live audience reminded her of the times she visited the Full House set. Olsen said it was insanity and there was something very meta for her own life because she would visit those tapings as a kid where her sisters were working.

