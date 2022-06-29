Elizabeth Olsen Spills Beans On Scarlett Witch Solo Movie; 'I Would Love To But...'

Elizabeth Olsen arguably stole the limelight as the Scarlett Witch in Sam Raimi's directorial Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead. Marvel buffs had already gotten a taste of her power in previous MCU ventures and most notably in the WandaVision series.

However, the longing for her kids and the desire to break into every multiverse shook the fans to the bones as they witnessed Scarlett Witch's dark powers. The actor recently dished on Marvel's plan to get Wanda Maximoff her solo movie.

Elizabeth Olsen on Scarlett Witch solo movie

In an interview with Good Morning America, the 33-year-old addressed the rumours about a solo film based on Scarlett Witch. Moreover, there were also talks about the all-powerful witch appearing in the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: House of Harkness. Olsen appeared more than ecstatic to receive a solo movie contract from Marvel for her beloved character.

She said, ''I would love to be a part of both of those,'' However, the actor is just in the dark as the fans are about Marvel's plan to continue Wanda's story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. ''No one tells me anything, and I'm not even hiding a secret because I'm bad at that. I know nothing about my future,'' she concluded.

Her last appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showed Wanda killing herself after she realizes that she cannot have her children by stripping away their mother, Wanda from that universe. While the sorcerer is seen being crushed under the mountain, fans noticed that her body was not shown but seemingly a big flash of red light. This has led many fans to theorize that Wanda could be alive.

Earlier in an interview with Screenrant, Elizabeth Olsen discussed her future in MCU after her character's open ending in Doctor Strange 2. She said, ''I want to know. I want to hear ideas. I want the fans to have opinions. I don't know. I don't have an idea either. I'm kind of in this place where I was happy with where we ended and I want to know where we go from here. I'm really curious what we make if at all''.

