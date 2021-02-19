Elizabeth Olsen Talks About Nepotism, Says 'always Wanted To Do It Alone'

Elizabeth Olsen, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release WandaVision, opened up about nepotism. Talking to Grazia magazine, the Marvel star admitted that nepotism might have played a role in her Hollywood success.

Elizabeth Olsen agreed that nepotism is real and she is aware of it. The magazine noted that her mom Jarnett Olsen was a ballerina while her sisters went on to launch the fashion label The Row in 2006. However, Elizabeth Olsen was rigid that she's not trying to grasp success by taking advantage of her sisters' fame. Her twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were popular for starring in television and films as child actors. She further added that she has always wanted to do it alone.

She also explained to the magazine how she was attracted to the acting industry from a young age. Elizabeth said she was a very hammy, performative child. She further added that she does think that she got to live out some sort of childhood dream doing her recently released show on Disney Hotstar, WandaVision.

Talking about WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen told E! News that she enjoys acting out the relationship dynamics between Wanda and Vision in particular. Explaining the reason for the same, she said that they get to see them try and be an average married couple. She also added that they also get to see them become parents and see lots of colours of their relationship from love and responsibility and respect and maybe some secrets and maybe some things that wrap up. She also added that she also enjoys witnessing Wanda and Vision's first disagreement and things like that.

More about WandaVision

WandaVision is a mini television series, featuring nine episodes until March 5. Based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision, it stars the original actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles. This miniseries follows the couple's life after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019). Helmed by Matt Shakman, a total of seven episodes are released to date.

