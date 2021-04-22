Elizabeth Olsen Teases 'Doctor Strange' Sequel, Calls It A Movie With 'horror Show Vibe'

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen became a global name with her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) hit show WandaVision. Towards the end of the show, we saw Olsen's character's magnificent transformation into the Scarlet Witch. While the show will not be returning for the second season being a limited series, the fans will once again see Olsen's Scarlet Witch in the upcoming Marvel film, Doctor Strange 2 in the Multiverse of Madness. In a recent interview with a magazine, Olsen teased about what fans should expect in the coming Marvel film.

Elizabeth Olsen reveals a teaser for Doctor Strange 2 in the Multiverse of Madness

In a recent interview with Glamour, Elizabeth Olsen talked about all things from WandaVision to her famous sisters and also teased her role in Doctor Strange's sequel which is coming next year. While she avoided revealing much about the movie, she did describe the sequel directed by Sam Raimi to be both "weird" and "scary". Olsen said to the magazine that it was going to be a "bonkers" movie and the makers are definitely going for the "horror show vibe". Doctor Strange 2 will mark the return of Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role and the movie is currently wrapping up filming in the U.K.

Talking about her character's arc in Wandavision she said she was someone who wore her heart on her sleeve but she desperately understood Wanda was just trying to keep things together and her obsessive control thing. She added there was a lot of exploration in the character and expressed she is a very emotional person so she felt time and the best part was finding the humor in her absurdity and darkness. While she did not speak much about the plot of the movie she said she was thrilled that she got to play a fully realized Witch in the MCU.

A look at upcoming Marvel Movies

After not a single release in 2020, phase 4 of the MCU movies will begin with the Black Widow which is slated for a theatrical release on July 9, 2021. Tom Hiddleston will return as the God of Mischief in the Disney+ limited series Loki this year. Daniel Cretton's directional Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release on September 5, 2021. The other MCU movies and series to release this year are Eternals, Spider-man: No Way Home, What If...?, Hawk-Eye, and Ms. Marvel series. It was also recently announced that Marvel's WandaVision limited series and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be competing in different categories at Emmy Awards.

Promo Image Source: Stills from WandaVision and Doctor Strange Trailers