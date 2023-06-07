Elle Fanning Reveals She Lost An Acting Job At 16 For This Reason

Elle Fanning recently revealed she lost an acting role because she was considered “unf**kable.” The actress added she was 16 at the time of the incident. Fanning made the revelation on a Comedy Actress Roundtable with fellow actors Jenna Ortega, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Natasha Lyonne, Ayo Edebiri, and Devery Jacobs.

Being in the film industry from a young age, Lyonne and Fanning discussed disturbing interactions with producers and casting directors. Although the Super 8 star claimed to have "an amazing manager and agent" who mostly protected her from unfavourable criticism, some of the remarks nonetheless found their way to her.

Fanning recalled one of those incidents and said, "I've never told this story, but I was trying out for a movie, I didn't get it. I don't even think they ever made it, but it was a father-daughter road trip comedy. I didn't hear from my agents because they wouldn't tell me things like this.”

Fanning added that she had not received input from them. “That filtration system is really important because there's probably a lot more damaging comments that they filtered — but this one got to me. I was 16 years old, and a person said, 'Oh, she didn't get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she's unf***able," she added.

Child actors' sexualisation in Hollywood

(Bella Thorne, Emily Ratajkowski have also shared similar incidents of facing sexual remarks as a minor | Image: AP)

To support Fanning's argument, other former child actors have disclosed a variety of terrible sexual remarks made to them while they were minors, sometimes by casting directors and other times by "fans." Bella Thorne said on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast in December of last year that she was denied a part when she was 10 years old because the director alleged that Thorne had "flirted" with him and upset him. When Ratajkowski was 16 years old, her agent pointed to her photo and said, “This face. This is how we know this girl gets f****ed.”

In recent cases, Aly and AJ, the Olsen twins, and Natalie Portman all had "countdowns" to their 18th birthdays. Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things endured a similar online experience before turning 18 last year. The actress, now 19, is engaged to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.