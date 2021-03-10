Elle Fanning To Play Ali MacGraw In Film About Making Of 'The Godfather' Movie

Francis And The Godfather is an upcoming drama directed by Barry Levinson. It shows the legendary and wild battles that went into the making of the 1972 classic The Godfather. Now, the makers have revealed that Elle Fanning has joined the project in a pivotal role.

Elle Fanning cast as Ali MacGraw in a movie about the making of 'The Godfather'

According to Variety, Elle Fanning is all set to play actor Ali MaCraw, in the making of The Godfather film. She was married to Paramount’s head of production, Robert Evans. MacGraw won a Golden Globe for promising newcomer and then featured in Paramount’s blockbuster Love Story, a role that earned her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. Later, on the set of The Getaway, she met Steven McQueen, where they fell in love and eventually got married.

Elle Fanning joins the A-list ensemble cast of the film. It includes Oscar Isaac, Jake Gyllenhaal, and two-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss. Isaac portrays director Francis Ford Coppola, while Gyllenhaal will essay producer Robert Evans with Moss as Eleanor Coppola, wife of Ford Coppola.

Barry Levinson talked about the inclusion of Elle Fanning in the much-anticipated project. He said that Elle is one of the most “exciting and versatile” actors in the industry. The filmmaker mentioned that he is “beyond thrilled” that she has joined the “terrific cast” of Francis & The Godfather and will bring her unique talent to the movie.

Elle Fanning made her debut as a child artist in 2001 and got her breakthrough in 2011 released Super 8. She has appeared in movies like We Bought a Zoo, Ginger & Rosa, Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, All the Bright Places, and more. Her small-screen credits are Judging Amy, House, The Lost Room, Criminal Minds, and The Great.

Francis And The Godfather is based on the Black List script by Andrew Farotte that was redeveloped by Barry Levinson. It is produced by Echo Lake Entertainment’s Mike Marcus, Doug Mankoff, and Andrew Spaulding, along with Kevin Turen, Jon Levin, and Baltimore Picture’s Jason Sosnoff. The worldwide rights are handled by Endeavor Content and FilmNation. There were several battles that went behind-the-scenes in the making of The Godfather. After all the hardship, the movie turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office with multiple accolades, including eleven nominations at the 45th Academy Awards.

Promo Image Source: paigesaraphoto Instagram