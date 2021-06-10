Elle Macpherson Shares Her 'phenomenal' Experience Of Working With 'FRIENDS' Cast

Elle Macpherson took to Instagram on Thursday, June 10, 2021, to share her experience of appearing in the hit sitcom Friends. In the sixth season of the hit sitcom, the Australian model played Joey's roommate Janine, with whom he begins a romantic relationship until she falls out with Monica and Chandler. While Elle was not one of the stars who took part in the reunion special, she clearly enjoyed watching it, as it inspired her to reminisce about her time as Janine.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Elle Macpherson shared pictures of herself in character. She went on to share a series of pictures with Joey which is truly unmissable. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Who’s seen the friends reunion on @hbomax ? Being asked to join the crew for a fun arc of 7 episodes as Joey’s girlfriend Janine, was one of the best experiences of my career”.

Elle added, “Working as an ensemble with this talented group of actors was phenomenal. My time spent with them truly memorable and I feel honoured that I had the chance to work on such an icon production with a brilliant team both on-screen and behind the scenes. @jenniferaniston @_schwim_ @lisakudrow @courteneycoxofficial @mleblanc Matthew Perry”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Elle shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users were all thrilled seeing this post, while some mentioned that they missed her for the reunion episode. One of the users wrote, “Loved the show! I thought I’d see you guest star on the runway at the end :)”. Another user wrote, “I remember Janine she was absolutely amazing”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Directed by Ben Winston, the 104-minute reunion special is an unscripted show that brought back Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer in their respective characters after a gap of 17 years. Among other cast members who made an appearance were Tom Selleck (Richard), Maggie Wheeler (Janice), and James Michael Tyler (Gunther). A host of celebrities such as Kit Harrington, BTS, Reese Witherspoon, and David Beckham, among many others, made cameo appearances.

The special episode of the NBC sitcom is now available on HBO Max, which is currently only available in the United States. It is, however, available on a variety of streaming platforms for audiences outside of the United States. Please keep in mind that the episode is only available to ZEE5 subscribers in India.

