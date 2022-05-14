Ellen DeGeneres In Emotional Speech Says She's A 'mess' As Talk Show Ends After 19 Years

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is currently gearing up to bid her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show adieu as the show's finale is set to air on May 26. She recently shared a video of herself on social media, in which she got emotional as she spoke about the end of the show, which lasted for a total of 19 years. She called herself an 'emotional mess' as she took a walk down memory lane.

Ellen DeGeneres on the last episode of Ellen DeGeneres show

The comedian spoke about the finale of her show as she mentioned there are days when she is doing well, but there are some when she feels like an 'emotional mess'. She also spoke to a member of her team, Mary and recalled that she did not have children when the show began and was currently seated alongside her two daughters. She called it 'one hell of a ride' and mentioned she never thought that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would run for 19 years. She said,

"I was not gonna get emotional today. Everybody keeps asking me how I am, and, some days, I’m really good, and some days, I’m an emotional mess. Mary brought her two daughters here to work, Mary did not have children when we started this show. But anyway, it just made me emotional cause on the last day, everybody’s families are gonna be here. And, everybody’s kids are gonna be here. Cause we’re all saying goodbye. It’s been one hell of a ride. I never, ever thought it was gonna last 19 years. Never thought we would get to do all the things we have done and help so many people."

Watch the video here:

Ellen's show became a popular one in the world of entertainment and hosted some of the industry's finest actors from Hollywood, singers and reality stars. It was on April 29 that she and the team filmed the final episode of the show and she mentioned it had been the 'greatest privilege' to be part of her audience's lives for so long. She mentioned that regardless of what was happening in the world, she wanted her talk show to be a place where people could 'come together and laugh for an hour'.

Read her emotional note here:

Image: AP