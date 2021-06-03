Ellen DeGeneres Invests $2.9 Million In New Santa Barbara Bungalow, Read Details

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is all set to focus on her producing work after her long-running talk show will come to an end with its 19th season. Recently, the host went on to invest $2.9 million in new estate property. Along with her wife, she has now bought a modern Santa Barbara bungalow which is near Montecito Butterfly Beach and the Biltmore Hotel. Read further to know more details.

Ellen DeGeneres invests $2.9 million in Santa Barbara bungalow

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Ellen and her wife Portia De Rossi invested the money in a two-bedroom and two-bath bungalow. The property is hidden at the end of a long driveway that is also shared by other three homes. None of the homes is owned by any other celebrity. Ellen's estate is spread across 1700 square feet.

The house was built in 1954 and since then has been renovated several times. It has been described as a “single-level contemporary jewel,” in the listing. The house has more of a Bali-vibe, half of it being covered with palm trees and other subtropical plants. It has been designed to give open spaces in the interiors and has been decked up with glass. The kitchen area has been filled with stainless appliances along with a stone-topped centre island, and custom cabinets trimmed in exotic wood and have a vaulted ceiling.

After the kitchen, there is a guest room and down the hall, there is a master bedroom. The bedroom has a glass door that opens to the lush backyard filled with trees. The bathroom has a soaking bathtub and also access to a private walled courtyard. As of now, the property has no swimming pool but the listing does mention that there is enough space to make one. Lastly, the place has been equipped with high-tech that allows noise reduction as the property is situated near the local Santa Barbara train tracks, and Highway 101.

About The Ellen DeGeneres Show

After 19 years, the talk show is all set to wrap up next week. The host told the publication that no matter how fun it was, the show was no more a challenge. The decision to end it comes after a controversial "toxic workplace culture" which led to three top producers quitting the show. Ellen will now focus on movies rather than participating in sitcoms.

IMAGE: Ellen DeGeneres' Instagram

