Ellen DeGeneres Is Courteney Cox's New Roommate; Actor Clarifies How It Happened

Ellen DeGeneres clarifies about her living at Courteney Cox's home

In the latest episode of Ellen DeGeneres' show, Ellen spoke to her latest guest Courteney Cox about the reunions of FRIENDS and more. Ellen introduced Courteney as her "landlord" which Courteney later corrected that she does not consider herself as Ellen's landlord but a roommate instead. Ellen agreed to this and said that they are roommates even though they see each other often.

Speaking further about sharing the house with Ellen, Courteney mentioned that the talk show host is her style guru and she was nervous to have her stay in her home because she had not redecorated her home in over a year. Despite that, she cleaned the rooms and cleared the right side of the drawers so that Ellen can have some space for herself.

Courteney further added that Ellen is a terrible roommate because she ended up taking Courteney's side as well. Ellen's toothbrush was in Courteney's side and even Courtney's makeup was also misplaced. Ellen corrected Courteney by saying that she has only one side but Portia happened to stay over one night and that it was just one toothbrush that changed places. Ellen staying at Courteney's home sparked some rumours that she is having marital troubles with her wife Portia De Rossi.

Ellen jokingly added that she is not living with Courteney because she is kicked out of her house. The host clarified saying that she has sold her Beverly Hills' home and was looking for a place to stay and Courtney was "kind enough to say yes". She also said that Courteney's make up is still where it was. Ellen further showed a small video she filmed at Courteney's house when she was looking for some office supplies.

