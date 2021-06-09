Ellen DeGeneres' Post With Reese Witherspoon Has Fans Asking, "Where's Jennifer Aniston?"

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres celebrated best friends day by posting a picture with her friends Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon on social media. She wished her fans a “Happy #BestFriendsDay” in the caption. However, much to her surprise, her fans weren’t as happy with the post as they started enquiring about Jennifer Aniston. The question arose from the time when Ellen and Reese fought over Jen Aniston.

Ellen DeGeneres and Reese Witherspoon debate over Jen Aniston

Actor Reese Witherspoon had appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, where the two got into a silly spat. Ellen had a quirky yet long debate with Reese about whom among them were closer to actor Jennifer Aniston. In the episode, the duo argued about the times they spent with Jennifer including the times both of them spent at Aniston’s 50th birthday party. They even debated about Jen’s interests in people before calling her up on the phone.

Though the actor initially rejected Ellen’s call, she texted back saying to call back because she’s on the treadmill. Later, the two talk over the phone, and Ellen hears what she wanted to hear. The Friends actor, who probably wanted to get back to the treadmill, told the talk show host that she likes her more. A few fans at the time had claimed that Jennifer is close to both of them as she has featured in Ellen’s show multiple times and has shared screen space on Friends with Reese Witherspoon.

Now, a lot of fans decided to bring it up and question Ellen about Jennifer missing in the post that she shared on best friends. While a few simply questioned her absence, one even pulled out an assumption that “They’re on a break” referring to a famous scene from Friends. Jennifer shot back to headlines last month after she appeared on the Friends: The Reunion.

Comments under Ellen's post

About The Ellen DeGeneres Show

After 19 years, the talk show is all set to wrap up next week. The host told the publication that no matter how fun it was, the show was no more a challenge. The decision to end it comes after a controversial "toxic workplace culture" which led to three top producers quitting the show. Ellen will now focus on movies rather than participating in sitcoms.

