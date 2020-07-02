Is 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Cancelled? Production Team Addresses Rumours

Rumour has it that celebrity host Ellen DeGeneres's highly popular television talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show is facing cancellation issues due to its lagging ratings and reports about the host being 'rude' to her staff and some of the guests. It all started after a UK based publication reported that the 62-year-old's talk show might get cancelled. However, Ellen's production team came to her rescue and recently rubbished all the reports in an interview with a publication.

Is The Ellen DeGeneres Show cancelled?

In an interview with a New York-based publication, Ellen's production company cleared all the air about the show's cancellation rumours and stated that Telepictures can also confirm that the reports are untrue. The 62-year-old has been an image of positivity and happiness on her talk show which has been one of the highly-popular shows for years, across the globe. However, several claims of unkind behaviour by Ellen started making rounds on the internet and went viral in March, after the comedian and podcaster Kevin T. Porter asked fans to share their most 'insane' stories of Ellen DeGeneres being mean, which has been a long-running rumour among Hollywood circles. The comedian also called her one of the meanest people alive.

Soon after what Kevin had to say about the celebrity host, many came forward and shared their stories on social media alleging the diva-like behaviour by her. In early May, one of her former bodyguards described her as 'very cold' and added saying the way Ellen treats people other than the ones who are in her circle, is kind of demeaning.

In an interview with a news portal, the television writer Ben Simeon shared an instance wherein a new staff member was told that every day Ellen picks someone different to hate on. He continued saying she was also told that It was not her fault and was asked to suck it up for the day because she will be mean to someone else the following day. Ben concluded saying they did not believe it but, eventually, it ended up being fully true.

Later, in an interview with a magazine in May, a source close to the talk show host revealed that she is at the end of her tether regarding all the claims which suggest that her happy-go-lucky persona is just a sham. The source added saying she earlier thought that it was all just sour grapes from a couple of haters but soon did she realise that it is not a passing thing as the hits keep on coming.

