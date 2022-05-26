American comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is set to bid adieu to her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show soon. The show has been running on television for 19 seasons and more than 3,200 episodes. After nearly 20 years of hosting the show, it is surely an emotional time for the artiste and her team. Ahead of her final sign-off, the comedian recently revealed how the past few months were extremely emotional for her.

Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her show after a year of headlines revolving around the toxic workplace scandal. The comedian shot the final episode of her talk show back in April, which is scheduled to air on May 26. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ellen DeGeneres revealed how she was feeling very emotional while still taping the show's episodes in April. She also quipped how she did her best to "take it all in" as she was set to say goodbye to her show.

Ellen DeGeneres revealed how taping the episodes was more emotional for her than the last few weeks. She mentioned she was emotional for the last two months, but not during the last week of her show as she wanted to enjoy it. She also mentioned she has been working with Jay Shetty, a former monk, to be 'present' in the show.

Ellen said, "It’s funny because the last couple of months I was more emotional than I was in the last week or two." "I got really emotional about two months out, but that last week I wasn’t because I really just wanted to enjoy it. I was working with Jay Shetty a lot, too, on being present and I was. I was very present for all of it," the comedian added.

Ellen DeGeneres revealed how she was dealing with the show's end

Ellen went on to express her emotions about the show and mentioned how many stars grew up watching her show over the past 20 years. However, she quipped she made the "right choice" of ending the show on time and confessed, "a couple of months out … I was crying every day." "I was really emotional, even though it was my choice, and it’s the right choice. I knew it was time to end this chapter and to do something different, but still, it was really emotional," she added.