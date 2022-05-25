Ellen DeGeneres To 'take A Pause' And Go On Vacation With Wife Portia After Show's Finale

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres, who is known for her popular talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is gearing up to say goodbye to it after 19 seasons. The final episode of her show will premiere on May 26, 2022, and the host herself and her guests have been getting emotional in the episodes leading up to the finale. A source has now revealed to The Sun newspaper that the comedian plans to 'take a pause' after the end of her show and will go on a vacation with her wife Portia de Rossi.

Ellen DeGeneres to 'take a pause' after talk show comes to an end?

A source told the publication, according to reports by the Daily Mail, that soon after the Ellen DeGeneres show finale episode airs, the host will head to Rwanda for a vacation with her wife, Portia, her brother Vance DeGeneres and some of their friends. They said, "Right after the show finale airs she, Portia and her closest friends, including her brother, Vance DeGeneres and his wife, are heading to Rwanda for the opening of her gorilla campus. She's going to take some much-needed time off and just take a pause."

Fans have often seen Ellen and Portia in their element on the sets of the show when Portia was invited as a guest on the talk show. The duo ensured they give the audience a memorable, meaningful and entertaining watch and are hailed by millions. Portia was also invited as a guest in the final season of her wife's show and the duo reminisced about their life together as they gave fans couple goals.

Ellen DeGeneres show's finale episode

It was on April 29, 2022, that the popular comedian announced that she had taped the final episode of her show. She took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of the show as she reminisced on her journey of being part of The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2003. She mentioned that when she began the show, iPhones and social media didn’t exist. She mentioned that throughout her journey on the show, she has 'watched the world change', and the goal of The Ellen DeGeneres Show has always been to get people to come together and laugh regardless of what is going on in their life. She mentioned that being [art of a lot of her audience's life for so many years has been her 'greatest privilege' and has brought her 'incredible joy'. She wrote,

"When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour. Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

Image: Instagram/@portiaderossi