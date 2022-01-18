The former first lady of the US and author, Michelle Obama, turned a year older on January 17, 2022. The author rang into her 58th birthday by grooving in front of a cake and receiving warm wishes from her fans and followers from across the world. While Michelle Obama also has close contact with many celebrities, her good friend and comedian Ellen DeGeneres recently wished her a happy birthday by looking back at those times when the former first lady of the US came as a guest on her talk show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ellen DeGeneres shared a video compilation of the times when Michelle Obama graced The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The video began with Ellen inviting Michelle Obama to the show by calling her a friend. The video further saw Michelle Obama doing Barack Obama's impression. In one of the clips, Ellen and Michelle Obama also got into a pushup battle, while another one saw them doing a duet on a piano. Sharing the video, Ellen wrote, "You are a force @MichelleObama, I’m so grateful for the memories we’ve gotten to make over the years. Happy birthday."

Michelle Obama's birthday celebration

Michelle Obama rang into her 58th birthday with an in-home celebration. The author shared a video of her birthday celebration via Instagram, in which she could be seen wearing a black outfit underneath a black and white printed shrug. She also wore a black-coloured headband as she was seen grooving before cutting her cake. Sharing the video, she thanked her followers for their love and wishes and wrote, "Here’s to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me. I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store."

Barack Obama also wished her via an adorable photo. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a loved-up picture with Michelle Obama, in which he could be seen kissing her on her cheek. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend..." Michelle Obama reacted to the post with a kissing emoji.

Image: Instagram/@theellenshow