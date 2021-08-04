Ellen Pompeo Of 'Grey's Anatomy' On Career Shift After Show Finale; 'No Desire To Act'

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is excited about a whole new venture in her life after wrapping up shooting for Grey's Anatomy.' The actor recently revealed she does not want to continue with acting after Grey's Anatomy and would rather start a business. She also said how she wants to be an entrepreneur and stay away from Hollywood.

Ellen Pompeo on her plans of quitting acting

As per E! News, Ellen Pompeo, who plays the role of Meredith Grey in Grey's Anatomy, recently appeared on the podcast Ladies First With Laura Brown. The actor revealed how she has no desire for continuing acting once the award-winning drama series comes to an end. The actor said she is not entirely quitting acting as she may act again, but she is not excited about moving forward with her acting career. The actor revealed how she wants to become an entrepreneur and invest in a business. She further said she is excited to explore entrepreneurship as she termed it as an "area of growth" which she is excited about.

Pompeo throws light on the glamourous life of Hollywood

The Station 19 actor then threw light on the cons of working in glamorous Hollywood. The actor shared how she does not admire life in Hollywood as it is not as glamourous as it seems. The actor said she does not want to sit in trailers at 11 pm and wait for the shoot to begin. She also said how she does not desire to let assistant directors dictate what and when she can eat. The actor further added that she is no more at a certain age where she could work relentlessly.

As per E! News, the 51-year-old also revealed how she did not want to take risks regarding her career in her 30s. She said she played safe and chose to stay in the show. The actor thought to herself about negotiating her contract in her 40s and had a fear of getting typecasted or never finding another acting job. However, the actor started believing in herself and now is certain that she could do whatever she wants to do in her life. The Old School actor further opened up about her plans and revealed she is willing to start a podcast named, Tell Me. She mentioned how she had never tried a podcast and has no fear of failure.

Details about Grey's Anatomy

Pompeo played the role of Meredith Grey in the American drama series Grey's Anatomy. The show began airing in 2005 and was recently renewed for its 18th season. It also cast Patrick Dempsey, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, and Sandra Oh in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.