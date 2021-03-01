Ellie Goulding Reveals How She Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret For About Eight Months

Ellie Goulding has recently revealed that she is expecting her first child with her husband Caspar Jopling. She revealed the same after she was eight months pregnant with her child. Recently, she speared on the British television programme, Sunday Brunch. On the show, host Tim Lovejoy asked how she managed to keep the news a secret for months.

Ellie Goulding's pregnancy and how she kept it a secret?

Speaking about keeping her pregnancy a secret, Ellie admitted that she stole her husband’s coat for about six months but that was only for going to the shops. She didn’t go anywhere else. Out on walks, she just kept it covered up. It wasn’t hard though because of lockdown, she hadn’t seen anyone much.

More about Ellie Goulding's pregnancy

Ellie Goulding confirmed her pregnancy in a shoot with Vogue. She revealed that she first found out about her pregnancy around her first wedding anniversary in August 2020 and revealed that she had no idea she was pregnant when they did The One Show. She also admitted that it was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it would be a reality.

Speaking further, she said that becoming pregnant kind of made her feel human. She wanted a better word than womanly, but she had curves that she had never had before. She was enjoying it. Ellie Goulding's husband was also enjoying it. She said that after she got over the shock of her unexpected pregnancy, she felt the changes in her body both fast and slow. It happened quickly and then she almost didn’t believe it at first. She was kind of terrified and suddenly wanted all of the bad things. She ate the same, looked the same, and for a while she was probably in denial.

She was working on her exercise book Fitter. Calmer. Stronger. before she became pregnant. She said that she was on such a good streak of fitness and started having a completely different body and energy. She couldn’t deal with everything and went from being smug about how healthy her salads and then all she wanted was McDonald's. Whenever she tried to take over and eat healthily, her baby refused broccoli, spinach, collards and just wanted sugar and carbs.

