Ellie Goulding Welcomes First Child With Husband Caspar Jopling

English songwriter Ellie Goulding welcomed her first child with husband Caspar Jopling on May 2, 2021. Caspar took to the Instagram story to share the news and said, “Mum and baby both healthy and happy”. Caspar announced the news in a very interesting manner by sharing a screengrab from Google.

Caspar Jopling took to his Instagram to share the news of the arrival of their child. He shared a photo of flowers and wrote, "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job. But during this magical and personal moment, we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. Thank you x”. Take a look at the photo below.

However, Ellie hasn’t put anything on her social media as of now. Before the announcement, Caspar Jopling also shared a screengrab from Google in which he edited the number of the world population. Have a look at the photo below.

Ellie and Caspar got married in August 2019. Caspar took to Instagram to share this news on social media. One year earlier, he shared a photo of Ellie also wrote a lovely message and said, “I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love. There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with”. Check out his post below.

Ellie Goulding exciting baby news in February when she was 30 weeks pregnant. In an interview with Vogue, Ellie Goulding said that the thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem to her that it could be a reality. Goulding added that she and her husband found out about her pregnancy while celebrating their one-year anniversary in August. She further said that becoming pregnant has made her feel more human. More to the point, Goulding said that it happens really quickly and then you are unable to believe it at first. She added that she was in such a zone of fitness before that she feels for a while she was probably in denial.

Promo Image Source: Caspar Jopling's Instagram

