Ellie Goulding's Husband Caspar Jopling Shares Unseen Pic Of Pregnant Singer

English singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding's husband and art dealer Caspar Jopling, on Friday, took to his social media handle and shared a multiple-pictures post, which featured two rare photos of the pregnant singer. In the first portrait, Ellie can be seen embracing her baby bump while donning a dramatic orange colour hat. Meanwhile, in the second photo, Goulding can be seen caressing her growing belly while sitting alongside a picturesque stream. Captioning the post for his Instagram family, Caspar wrote, "My best friend is pregnant btw (with my new best friend ) xx0 (sic)".

Ellie Goulding's pregnancy pics:

Within a couple of hours, the picture post managed to garner an overwhelming response from Caspar's followers. The comments section of the post was flooded with red-heart and heart-eyes emoticons. A verified Instagram handle exclaimed, "Soak up the sun!" while another commented, "The cutest!!!! Can’t wait to meet this nugget". Another comment read, "I'm so happy for you both!! Sending love and positive vibes". Congratulatory wishes were a common sight in the comments box.

Interestingly, the Burn singer has recently revealed how she "would not be pregnant" if the pandemic hadn't forced her to cancel her Brightest Blue Tour to an outlet named Paper. During the same, Goulding spoke about how she managed to keep news of her pregnancy under wraps by social distancing with Jopling in their country home. The Love Me Like You Do singer first announced her pregnancy in February 2021 in her interview with Vogue.

In the conversation, the 34-year-old singer revealed that she found out about the baby news herself around the same time when she was celebrating her one-year anniversary with Jopling last year. She also added that she does know the baby's gender 'by default' when she had the scan but wasn't interested in having any sort of gender reveal as she just wanted a healthy baby.

Ellie and Caspar met in 2016. The duo got married at a star-studded wedding at York Minster in August 2019. Their wedding was attended by the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, actor Sienna Miller and singers Katy Perry and James Blunt, among many others.

