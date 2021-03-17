Elliot Page Becomes First Transgender Man To Feature On TIME Cover; Extends Gratitude

The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page becomes the first-ever transgender man to get featured on the Time's cover page. The Oscar-nominated actor posed for the publication's latest edition that is slated to go on sale by March 19, Friday. Ahead of the magazine release, Elliot Page took to his Instagram handle to share this exciting news with his fans. He shared the Time's cover photo, featuring him and said, "I'm fully who I am".

Elliot Page on TIME cover

As seen in Elliot Page's Instagram post, the actor stunned in a chic and casual look for the cover photoshoot. He donned a black sweatshirt with blue denim pants. Sporting a pair of white sneakers, Elliot Page was spotted with an adorable puppy. The Pit Pony fame also penned a motivating note for his fans in the caption.

Elliot Page's Instagram note read as:

With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me and great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate and discrimination in all its forms. #transgenderrrightsarehumanrights #protecttranskids READ | Elliot Page and Emma Portner have filed for divorce; Details inside

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Elliot Page went gaga over the news. Several celebs and personalities also commented on the actor's Instagram post. One of the users commented, "Elliot, you look amazing ðŸ”¥â¤ï¸ðŸ™Œ!!! But can we also take a pause to acknowledge how that dog in the bottom corner is working the law line angle and hair blowing in the wind!!!!! Lol", while another added, "Love this cover and photo. We are grateful for your fire and love. Love you big". One of the fans' comment read as "Wow and now that’s a cool dude I ever seen in my entire life". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

In December 2020, Elliot Page announced that he is a transgender man through a social media post. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a lengthy letter revealing the details. He said, "I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot".

