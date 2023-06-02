Elliot Page Felt Deep 'self Disgust' During Puberty, Struggled With Gender Dysphoria

Elliot Page, who came out as a trans man in December 2020, spoke about his struggles with gender dysphoria in a recent interview with ABC News. The 36-year-old Umbrella Academy actor revealed that he felt “self-disgust” and “discomfort” when his body started to change during puberty. He added that as a kid, he was not aware of the term ‘transgender’ and probably heard it during a health class. However, his peers used to make fun of it.



Elliot Page on a feeling of discomfort during puberty

"My body started to change and clothes sat on me differently. And all of that was the beginning of really sort of disconnecting from myself and feeling a degree of discomfort that was very erosive and damaging," Page was quoted saying. He added, “I don't think I, even at that point, had probably even heard the word transgender. If it did come up, it would be briefly in health class with then the sound of laughter.”

Elliot Page on being bullied in school and his struggles with gender dysphoria

During the interview, Page revealed that he was bullied at school, and this behaviour made him question whether something was wrong with him. Speaking about gender dysphoria, he added that it led him to further “disconnect and incongruence” while growing up. "The experiences I had in regards to bullying only encourages the shame that literally makes you sick. The hiding, the self-disgust, the 'I'm wrong, there's something wrong with me,' that narrative," Page was quoted saying.

Elliot Page revealed that things got complicated when he became an actor. He added that he struggled to feel comfortable in the dresses he was given. People around him would remark how he was an actor, so he could just put on the clothes. However, he added that it was more than that. "It especially became complicated as an actor because people would just go, 'You're an actor, just put on the f**king clothes,'" he says. "But needless to say, it was so much more than that."

Earlier, Page opened up about his journey battling with depression, anxiety and panic attacks, before coming out as a trans man. He recalled how he tried to hide his body in layers and oversized t-shirts. Meanwhile, on the work front, Page was last seen in a TV show Tales of the City, co-starring Laura Linney, Paul Gross and others.