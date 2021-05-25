Elliot Page Flaunts His Abs In A Pic By The Poolside; Says 'Trans Is Beautiful'

Actor Elliot Page recently took to social media to celebrate his gender and sexuality through a poolside picture of himself. In the photograph shared, the actor can be seen soaking in the sun while wearing a bright smile across his face. He has written in the caption hashtags that trans is beautiful and joyful at the same time. Elliot Page has received wholesome messages in the comments section of the post as various people have come out and congratulated him while complimenting the picture.

Elliot Page’s swim time

Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page has been in the news ever since he came out as transgender, in an interaction with the TIME magazine. In his recent photograph, he can be seen flaunting his abs while his feet have been soaked in the water. The actor can also be seen flashing a bright smile for the cameras while being dressed in a pair of maroon shorts. He has also added a set of black shades and a simple black cap for some sun protection. Elliot Page can also be seen wearing a silver chain around his neck while his skin shines under the sun.

In the caption for the post, Elliot Page has mentioned how the swim trunks are special to him. The actor has also tagged himself as a trans baby, garnering extremely positive response from his fans and friends. In the hashtags for the post, Elliot Page has mentioned that the picture is all about ‘trans joy’ and has also explained how beautiful trans is. Have a look at the picture posted on Elliot Page’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Elliot Page has received immense support and love from various fans and celebrities, around the globe. Some people can be seen speaking highly of his abs and well-toned body while others are seen highlighting the bright genuine smile on his face. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

