Elliot Page Opens Up About His Gender Identity Struggles, Says 'I Felt Like A Boy'

Elliot Page has become the first transgender man to feature on TIME's cover. Elliot was formerly known as Ellen Page and had gained fame through The Umbrella Academy, Juno and Inception. In the interview with the TIME magazine, he opened up about his new identity and how he would ask his mother if he could be a boy someday.

Elliot Page on struggles with gender identity

In the latest interview that Elliot gave to TIME magazine, he revealed that he “felt like a boy” and wanted to be a boy. He further told the media portal that he just never recognized himself and for a long time he could not even look at a photo of himself. Moreover, the media portal quoted him as saying, “I would ask my mom if I could be a boy someday”.

Elliot also admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety and panic attacks after he shot to fame after Inception and Juno. According to the media portal, Page stated that the only decision that helped him become more comfortable in his own skin was to get top surgery.

The media portal stated in the report that Page admitted that the surgery “completely transformed [his] life”. Reportedly, Page mentioned that not all trans men have the surgery and that it is quite expensive. Reportedly, the pandemic led Page to come to terms with his gender identity.

Page told the media portal that he had a lot of time on his own to really focus on things that he though in many ways but was avoiding it. Further, the media portal stated that Page noted that he was finally able to embrace being transgender and letting himself fully become who he is. Talking about public response, the 34-year-old actor told the media portal that he had anticipated it.

Elliot told the media portal that he was anticipating a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia. The actor noted that it is essentially what happened as well. Elliot Page's Instagram post sees his TIME magazine feature.

Elliot Page's movies

Elliot started his career with Pit Pony. Page had his cinematic breakthrough with the title role in Jason Reitman's film Juno (2007), He went on to earn nominations for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, a Critics' Choice Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He also earned praise for roles in films like The Tracey Fragments, Whip It, Super, Inception, and Tallulah.

Elliot Page also played Kitty Pryde in the X-Men films The Last Stand and Days of Future Past. He also produced the film Freeheld in which he also appeared, and made his film debut with the documentary There's Something in Water that released in 2019. Elliot also was last seen as Vanya Hargreeves in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy since 2019.