Elliot Page Opens Up On Being Sexually Abused In Hollywood In Tell-all Memoir Pageboy

Why are you reading this: In his newly released memoir, Pageboy: A Memoir, Elliot Page exposed the dark side of his early years in Hollywood. In the tell-all book, he wrote about everything from his Oscar-nominated film career to becoming a prominent transgender person.

Elliot Page recounts traumatic encounters

During the early years of Elliot Page's acting career, a director groomed and preyed upon him, he claimed. As per Page, the unnamed director took him to dinner, where he stroked the actor's thigh under the table and made inappropriate remarks, shifting the responsibility onto Page by saying, "You have to make the move, I can't."

Before embracing his gender identity as transgender, Page publicly identified as gay. Recalling the times, he said that he used to confide in a male co-star he was working with during that time. Additionally, he also revealed his male co-star telling him, "I’m going to f**k you to make you realize you aren’t gay." However, Page didn't reveal the name of the actor and said, "Power works in funny ways. He was, and still is, one of the most famous actors in the world.”

Targeted by the 'Hard Candy' production team

Elliot Page's traumatic encounters continued during the production of the film Hard Candy. At the age of 18, he became a victim of members of the production team. In his memoir, the Juno actor recounted an incident where a seemingly friendly colleague offered him a ride home, only to force himself on the actor upon arrival. He described feeling frozen and unsure of how to react as the coworker guided him into the bedroom, ultimately leaving him feeling numb and violated.

In another disturbing incident related to Hard Candy, he revealed that a female crew member, who initially offered to assist the him with house-hunting, took advantage of the situation. He recalled feeling grabbed and kissed by the crew member, leading to a moment of freezing and helplessness. The actor vividly described finding himself on the floor, unable to say no or resist, highlighting the power dynamics at play in these abusive encounters.

Escaping reality and connecting through characters

Elliot Page shared his motivation for taking on intense and traumatic roles during their teenage years. Films like Juno and An American Crime provided a means for him to explore and confront the experiences of abuse he had endured. He further shared that acting served as an escape from reality and allowed him to connect with emotions that were otherwise suppressed in their personal life.