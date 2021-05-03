Last Updated:

Elliot Page Recalls Collapsing At 'Inception' Premiere Due To Gender Identity Pressure

In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Elliot Page recalled an instance where he "collapsed" at an 'Inception' premiere event due to gender identity pressure

Written By
Kashyap Vora
Image Source: Elliot Page Instagram

Image Source: Elliot Page Instagram


Canadian actor-producer Elliot Page recently opened up about the societal pressures he had been facing over the years before he came out as a transgender man. The 34-year-old recently sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation and spoke about dealing with gender dysphoria and how it took a toll on his mental health. During Elliot Page's Oprah interview, he revealed an incident from back in the day when he "collapsed" at an after-party post the premiere of his blockbuster 2010 film, Inception.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @elliotpage

Elliot Page recalls collapsing at an 'Inception' premiere event

Elliot Page gave his first-ever televised interview since top surgery to Oprah Winfrey on Apple TV+, which released on Friday. During his conversation with the talk show host, The Umbrella Academy star recalled struggling with frequent panic attacks behind closed doors at star-studded after-party events and film premieres. In his interaction with Oprah, Elliot shared an instance from one of the after-party events of the Christopher Nolan film Inception where he collapsed after realising that he had to present himself in feminine clothing. 

READ | 'It is life-saving': Elliot Page opens up about surgery

Recalling the premiere day, he said, "There was so much press and so many premieres all around the world and I was wearing dresses and heels to pretty much every single event". After his manager offered him three different dresses to wear at a screening of the 2010 film one evening, Elliot revealed to Oprah, "I lost it, it was like a cinematic moment. That night, after the premiere at the after-party, I collapsed. That's something that's happened frequently in my life, usually corresponding with a panic attack."

READ | Elliot Page reveals in Oprah interview he is finally comfortable in his own body

He continued, "Ultimately, of course, it's every experience you've had since you were a toddler, people saying, 'The way you're sitting is not ladylike, you're walking like a boy. The music you're listening to as a teenager,' obviously, the way you dress." The X-Men: Days of Future Past star added, "Every single aspect of who you are constantly being looked at and put in a box in a very binary system. That's what it leads to." For the unversed, Elliot Page's old name before coming out as a transgender man was Ellen Page. 

READ | Elliot Page says he was 'absolutely 100 %' since being toddler that he was a boy

Check a video clip from Elliot Page's Oprah interview below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @elliotpage

Promo Image Source: Elliot Page Instagram

READ | Elliot Page reveals being 'incredibly uncomfortable' in girls' bathing suits as a child

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT