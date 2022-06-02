Canadian actor Elliot Page is one of the most well-known personalities of the entertainment fraternity who rose to fame from the show The Umbrella Academy. The actor created quite a stir online last year when he came out as a transgender on social media.

Later when Elliot Page announced his transition, he was welcomed by many. However, still, there were people who did not support the Tales of the City actor and criticised him. Recently, Page opened up about the backlash he faced following his transition.

Elliot Page opens up about the hatred he received post his transition

In his candid interaction with Esquire, via ET Canada, Elliot Page opens up about the 'hatred' he received after his transition. He started by stating how happy and fulfilled he was after his transition.

"I can’t overstate the biggest joy, which is really seeing yourself. I know I look different to others, but to me I’m just starting to look like myself.It’s indescribable, because I’m just like, there I am. And thank God. Here I am. So the greatest joy is just being able to feel present, literally, just to be present."

He further talked about how he received love from some and hatred from 'many' others post his decision. Page added-

"I didn’t expect it to be so big. In terms of the actual quality of the response, it was what I expected: love and support from many people and hatred and cruelty and vitriol from so many others."

He also mentions how coming out as gay in 2014 was not met with as much hate as the way his transition was, "I came out as gay in 2014, and it’s different. Transphobia is just so, so, so extreme. The hatred and the cruelty is so much more incessant," he said.

On the Workfront, Page gearing up to voice the characters in the animated films Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin, and TV series Robo Dog and Ark: The Animated Series.

Image: Twitter/@flightofsand