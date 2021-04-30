Elliot Page Reveals Being 'incredibly Uncomfortable' In Girls' Bathing Suits As A Child

Canadian actor-producer Elliot Page came out as transgender in December 2020. He recently sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey for the first time since disclosing that he is transgender last year. On a new episode of The Oprah Conversation for Apple Tv+ that will be airing on Friday, April 30, Elliot Page revealed how he felt incredibly uncomfortable in girl's bathing suits, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Elliot Page talks about being uncomfortable in girls' bathing suit as a child

According to a report by the Independent, Days of Future Past actor Elliot Page recently appeared in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey and spoke at length about his decision to come out as transgender. He stated that he knew it in preschool and he did have the language as well. He remembered asking his mother when he was a bit older if he could be a boy when he grew up and he didn't understand that it wasn't going to be the case for him. Page also added that he always knew that he was not a girl and had a moment of gender euphoria when swimming at a friend’s house, at the age of 10.

Talking further about the swimming incident, the Whip It actor said that he remembers it so vividly that he was at his friend Tim's house and there was a pool at the back. He mentioned that he didn't have a bathing suit so he got to wear the boys' bathing suit and he thought at that moment he was living his best life. Elliot concluded by saying that he was so happy seeing himself in that bathing suit because girls' swimsuits were always very uncomfortable for him.

Elliot Page's latest work

Elliot Page is currently filming for the fantasy drama series The Umbrella Academy Season 3. Elliot plays the role of Vanya Hargreeves on The Umbrella Academy on Netflix which revolves around the premise of a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite after their father's death only to realize that they are the only ones who can save the Earth from an oncoming apocalypse. The series debuted in 2019 and had its second season came out in July 2020.

