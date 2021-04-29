Elliot Page Reveals In Oprah Interview He Is Finally Comfortable In His Own Body

Elliot Page recently sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey for the first time since disclosing that he is transgender in December 2020. On a new episode of The Oprah Conversation for Apple Tv+ that will be airing on Friday, April 30, Elliot Page cried tears of joy and revealed that this is the first time in his life that he has felt comfortable in his own skin and body.

About Elliot Page's Oprah Interview

According to CNN, Oprah asked the actor what part of his transition has given him the most joy and Elliot getting emotional shared that it was his relationship with his body. Revealing that it is the littlest thing that has brought him happiness, the Umbrella Academy actor quipped, "Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am." He further added that now these moments do not cause panic in his life and he is comfortable now touching his chest and his body feels natural. A choked-up Elliot added that this is probably the first time that he has felt comfortable in his body and said that these are tears of joy.

A look at Elliot Page's coming out statement on Instagram

In December last year, a post was shared on Elliot Page's Instagram in which he came out to the public as being transgender by writing, "I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot." He opened up about his feeling of coming out as trans to the public and shared that he feels lucky to be at a place where he can write this and expressed his gratitude to all those who have supported him. Elliot concluded the post by exclaiming, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer."

About Elliot Page's movies and upcoming projects

Elliot Page is best known for his Oscar-nominated role in the movie Juno. He also featured as a superhero Kitty Pryde in X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past. In March 2021, Page went on to become the first trans man to appear on the cover of Time Magazine in which he talked about his fight for trans equality.

Elliot Page is currently filming for the fantasy drama series The Umbrella Academy Season 3. Elliot plays the role of Vanya Hargreeves on The Umbrella Academy on Netflix which revolves around the premise of a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite after their father's death only to realise that they are the only one's who can save the Earth from an oncoming apocalypse. The series debuted in 2019 and had its second season came out in July 2020. After the show's immense success, Netflix renewed the show for the third season in November 2020. Elliot Page had taken to Instagram to share the exciting news with the public.

