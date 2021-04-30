Elliot Page Says He Was 'absolutely 100 %' Since Being Toddler That He Was A Boy

Elliot Page, who came out as a transgender man, has revealed that he was sure since his childhood that he was a boy. The actor shared that he could not understand when he was told that he ‘could not be that’ during the initial years of his life. He termed the experience of coming out as ‘beautiful’, that is also helped him creatively.

Elliot Page on coming out as transgender

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Elliot stated that all trans persons were different, but his story was just his ‘story.’ The Juno star shared that even as a little kid, he was ‘absolutely 100 %’ that he was a boy, and believed so since he was a toddler. He recalled signing fake love letters with the name ‘Jason’ too.

He added that the little aspects of her life about who he was, and who he thought himself to be and being told ‘“No, you’re not. No, you can’t be that when you’re older” were not things he could understand at that age. However, Elliot stated that he was finally back to experiencing who he really was, calling the feeling as ‘beautiful and extraordinary’, though there was a 'grief' to it as well.

The Inception star also stated that there was a ‘massive explosion’ of creativity since coming out. Ridding the hassles and difficulties of checking his body and being uncomfortable and unwell, he could now feel free and express himself, and that he said he experienced while writing a screenplay with a friend and making music. Elliot also felt more ‘present’ and comfortable while acting, and hoped for a ‘difference’ as he got to embody himself more.

Elliot Page, who was known as Ellen Page before, recently became the first trans man to feature on Time magazine cover.