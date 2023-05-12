Elliot Page, known for his role in The Umbrella Academy, recently took to social media to express his joy and gratitude for the transformative impact of "gender-affirming care". Elliot, who came out as transgender in 2020, posted a shirtless picture of himself on social media and accompanied it with a heartfelt caption discussing his experience with gender dysphoria and his newfound joy. His latest post on social media is receiving love and support from the netizens.

In the caption, The Umbrella Academy star revealed, "Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt - or layers and oh so sweaty - constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T." The actor further expressed his immense happiness and appreciation for the positive changes in his life after he came out as a trans, stating, "It feels so f**** good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I am so grateful for what gender-affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon." Elliot added the hashtag #transjoy in the caption.

Elliot Page comes out as trans

Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, publicly shared his gender identity in a heartfelt post, exclaiming, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer." Expressing his gratitude for the support he has received, the actor said, "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Elliot has always felt a strong affinity towards his true gender identity. From a young age, he expressed his desire to be recognised as a boy. Since coming out, Elliot has embraced both he/him and they/them pronouns.

Popular for his roles in The Umbrella Academy and the critically acclaimed film Juno, which earned him an Academy Awards nominations in 2007. Elliot credited the transgender community for inspiring him. His courageous decision to come out as trans garnered support from prominent figures in Hollywood and the LGBTQ community. Elliot expressed his appreciation for the love and encouragement he has received, acknowledging the impact it has had on his personal and professional life.