Elliot Page's TIME Magazine Cover Attracts Love From Nova Scotia's Transgender Community

The Nova Scotia Transgender community is beaming with pride over Elliot Page's photo on the cover of the Time Magazine. The Halifax-born actor, who plays the character of Vanya Hargreeves in the Netflix series, titled The Umbrella Academy, is the second famous openly-transgender personality that has graced the cover, with the first one being Laverne Cox, who was on the cover of the coveted magazine back in 2014. Several transgender residents that reside in Elliot Page's hometown have opened up about what does the actor gracing the cover of a imagine like TIME represents. Read on for more on it.

Elliot Page's TIME Magazine cover:

The parable of the residents of Halifax:

Not long after Elliot Page's Instagram handle treated his fans and followers alike with a picture of him on the cover, people from Elliot Page's hometown, such as the likes of a Transgender comic book store owner and a street artist have talked about what it all means. GlobalNews.Ca reports that Margot Durling, a transgender artist who hails from Halifax while reacting to Elliot Page's photo, shared that the level of visibility that people from the LGBTQ community have today due to personalities like Page was rare during the formative years of the artist. While on topic, Durling even touched upon the importance of recognizing early signs of gender dysphoria and celebrating the same, which would eventually prove to be instrumental towards normalising and legitimizing the acceptance of transgender personalities in the community. Another member of the Nova Scotia transgender community, a comic book shop owner that goes by the name of Aaron Roy, implied that such an event will instil a sense of confidence and self-acceptance amongst the natives of Halifax and the people who belong to the community around the world.

About Elliot Page's professional commitments:

On the work front, Elliot Page will be seen stepping into the shoes of her The Umbrella Academy character Vanya aka the White Violin one more time for the third season of the Netflix superhero series. As per an article on TechRadar.com, the upcoming Season 3 will go on floors in February 2021 and will complete production by August. Keeping that in mind, one can expect The Umbrella Academy Season 3 release date to be somewhere between the last quarter of 2021 or the initial months of 2022. The tasks related to the production and the release of the same would have been completed by the makers of the same by mid-2021, had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic. As per Page, the principal photography for the same only recently begun.