Elon Musk Reacts To Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, Fans Ask To ‘stay Away From Her’

Taylor Swift is making waves on the Internet since she kickstarted her The Eras Tour at Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Friday (March 17). The pop singer has been gaining praises for putting an amazing show for the concert goers. One of those admirers included CEO of Twitter Elon Musk.

Taking to his Twitter handle, a fan of Taylor and Dogecoin founder Billy Markus, who goes by the name Satoshi Nakamoto tweeted "Taylor Swift rules and if you disagree you’ll be kicked off the internet I’m pretty sure". To which Musk replied, "Her limbic resonance skill is exceptional," leaving the fans confused.

Check out the tweet here:

Her limbic resonance skill is exceptional — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023

Linguale resonance is described as "a state of profound emotional and physiological connection between two persons" on the website Psych Mechanics. Emotions are stored in the limbic system of the brain. Their limbic systems are in sync when two persons are in limbic resonance. It makes reference to the notion of catching someone else's feelings.

Earlier, the founder of SpaceX has also replied to one of Taylor’s tweets with a cigarette emoji. His recent interactions with the Love story singer garnered curious questions from the netizens. One user wrote, “I am confused. Can someone explain what Elon’s limbic comment means?”. The other one said "Elon have you considered dating Taylor Swift? The breakup album would be legendary."

Several Taylor fans including The Eras Tour official Twitter handle asked him to leave the singer alone.

More about The Eras Tour

Talking more about the concert, Taylor Swift performed a total of 44 songs and the show went on for more than 3 hours. The performances included songs like Karma from her most recent album Midnights and Tim McGraw from her debut album Taylor Swift, making it an ideal tribute to her 17-year music career.

After another show at the same venue, the tour moves on to Allegiant Stadium outside Las Vegas and then AT&T Stadium near Dallas. According to Forbes, the Lover singer is expected to earn around USD 620 million from The Eras Tour. By the end of the tour, it is estimated that Swift will also almost double her net worth which is currently USD 570 million, according to Forbes.