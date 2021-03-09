Elon Musk Shares Pic From Starbase With His Son 'X' And Girlfriend Grimes

Business magnate Elon Musk quite recently took to his Twitter account in order to reveal a picture of his family, which is comprised of Grimes and Elon Musk's son, who goes by the nick name "X". The image below sees Musk communicating that the picture was taken at a place known as Starbase, which is the upcoming Texas-based city that is touted to be Musk's brainchild and will see its completion under his supervision. The post can be found below.

Elon Musk's tweet from Starbase, Texas:

The above picture sees Musk and Grimes' firstborn, X, reaching out for a handful of flowers that are in the hands of his father. Meanwhile, X's parents are carefully watching their little one, who will turn 1 in May this year. The freshly-formed family can be seen wearing a simple attire in the still.

About Elon Musk's son's name:

Elon Musk's son's name, X Æ A-12 made headlines, and gave rise to a legion of memes, shortly after the couple revealed the same. Since then, people have been curious regarding the name's pronunciation and meaning. In order to clarify what each and every syllable that is a part of their son's name means, Grimes, who had just given birth to X back then, tweeted out an explainer of the name. The same can be found below.

•X, the unknown variable âš”ï¸

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent ðŸ¤

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(âš”ï¸ðŸ metal rat) — â˜˜ï¸Žð”Šð”¯ð”¦ð”ªð”¢ð”° (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

About Elon Musk's Starbase:

Musk, who on Wednesday announced that he is building a new city in Texas, United States and it will be called Starbase. The city will circle around the rocket launch site of his aerospace company SpaceX. The magnate, who currently holds the title of the second-wealthiest person in the world, revealed the same through Twitter along with the reasoning behind his choice of name. Both the tweets can be found below.

Creating the city of Starbase, Texas — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2021