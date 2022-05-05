Elon Musk's 3-part Documentary Will 'get To The Heart Of' Tech Tycoon, To Release On BBC

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is currently in the news after Twitter’s board accepted his offer to buy the social media platform for $44 billion and make it private. There will now be a BBC documentary based on the life of the billionaire, which will allow viewers to get a deeper glimpse into his life and how he rose to the top. It is expected to release at the end of the year, and netizens can't wait to see what it will entail.

Documentary on Elon Musk

According to a recent report by Variety, individuals will now be able to get a closer look at his life through the upcoming The Elon Musk Show. In the show, his friends, family and business associates will speak about the tech billionaire, thus giving viewers s glimpse into his life. The documentary will be divided into three parts and will be directed by Marian Mohamed and Jeremy Llewellyn Jones. It is set to release later this year in 2022 on BBC 2 and will give the audience the chance to get 'get to the heart of' the tech tycoon.

Simon Young, who is the BBC commissioning editor spoke to the media outlet and described the Tesla CEO as one of the most 'enigmatic and intriguing' people in the world. He also mentioned that the documentary will explore the rise of the popular personality and will track how he got to where he is today. Speaking to the publication, he said, "Elon Musk is one of the most enigmatic and intriguing people in the world. Exploring his roots and the way he has revolutionised fields as diverse as space exploration, the internet and green tech will shed new light on how we got to now."

Elon Musk on Twitter

The billionaire earlier took to the platform he acquired and penned a note about free speech. He mentioned it was the 'bedrock of a functioning democracy' and that Twitter was a platform on which 'matters vital to the future of humanity' are spoken and debated about. He also gave his followers hints as to what enhancements and changes will come their way once the deal is closed. He wrote,

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spambots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

Image: AP