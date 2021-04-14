Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Gets New 'alien Scars' Tattoo, Flaunts It On Instagram

CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk's, 33-year-old partner Grimes took to her Instagram to share a picture of her back flaunting her new tattoo. The Canadian singer went topless for the picture and gave an update about her healing process to her fans. Check out Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes' Instagram post.

Grimes' Alien scars tattoo

Grimes' topless photo perfectly showed off her unique symmetrical tattoo. Crediting the tattoo artists for her 'full black in white ink' in her caption, Grimes lauded Jaycob for making the tattoo and Nusi Quero for his 'alien computer brain' to come up with the design. Grimes informed her fans that she did not have a good picture of her new tattoo because 'it hurts too much' and she needed to sleep.

Sharing that her back is going to be red for a few weeks, Grimes called her new tattoo 'beautiful alien scars'. The tattoo artist also took to his Instagram to share few close-up pictures of Grimes' new tattoo. Jaycob thanked Nusi Quero for designing such a unique tattoo design.

Netizens' reaction to Grimes' new tattoo

Fans and media personalities alike went gaga over Grimes topless photo. Several followers complimented the singer for her unique tattoo as one user wrote 'sick' while another complimented the tattoo writing 'unreal' in the comment section. Some fans were confused as to what the design represented as one fan asked if they were 'some sort of wings'. Another fan wrote that it was the 'sickest' tattoo they had ever seen.

Pic credit: Grimes IG

Grimes' latest Instagram update

The singer took to her Instagram to share a set of pictures from the Starbase facility in South Texas. The actress had a mini-photo shoot where she clicked pictures in the facility and with various equipment. The singer wrote in her caption that she is ready to die with the red dirt of Mars under her feet. The singer celebrated her 33rd birthday on the 17th of March and posted some pictures of her 'tattoo party' organized by her friends. Grimes also shared a video of her baby boy with boyfriend Elon Musk, playing a melody on a toy keyboard.

Promo Pic Credit: Still from Deleted Forever

