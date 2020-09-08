Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Has Quirky Father's Day Wish For Him And Other 'amazing Dads'

Although Father's Day was celebrated in Australia on September 6, 2020, Elsa Pataky joined the bandwagon a little late as she wished "all the amazing dads" including husband Chris Hemsworth a Happy Father's Day today, i.e. September 8. Elsa gave her beloved hubby a quirky shoutout for being an "amazing dad" by sharing an adorable photograph of the Thor actor with one of their twin sons. In the photograph shared by the Spanish model-actor, the father-son duo is seen making goofy faces at the camera as they posed in a bathtub while covered in foam.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth's Fan Encounter To Amitabh Being Stalked, Times Fans Went Beyond Fandom

Elsa Pataky has one-of-a-kind Father's Day wish for husband Chris Hemsworth

On September 8, 2020, Elsa Pataky left fans awestruck after she shared a cutesy photograph of her husband and one of her twin sons on her Instagram handle as she showered Hemsworth with heaps of praise for being an amazing father. In the 44-year-old's Instagram post, she gave fans a sneak-peek into her actor husband and their six-year-old son's tub bath as the Star Trek actor posed with a poker face while their toddler flaunted his million-dollar smile. However, with their faces covered in foam, it's difficult to make out whether its Tristan or Sasha who accompanied their father in his bathtub goofiness. Sharing the picture, the mother of three captioned it writing, "A little late, but happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there especially to this one @chrishemsworth (sic)".

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Opens Up About How She Felt After Welcoming First Child

Check out the IG post below

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Loves Surfing And These Photos Are Proof; See Here

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky will soon complete 10 years of togetherness as a married couple this Christmas. The celebrity couple has three children together, an eight-year-old daughter, India Rose, and six-year-old twin sons, Tristan and Sasha. Back in July, Hemsworth took to Instagram to share a streak of pictures with his family from their getaway to the Australian coast. He gave fans a peek into all the activities he and his family indulged in; from surfing to spending quality time by the on fire. Sharing the post on his IG handle, the 37-year-old wrote, "Another incredible few days on the Australian coast".

Take a look

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Received Amusing Birthday Wish From Friend Taika Waititi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.