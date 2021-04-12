Elsie Fisher To Lead 'My Best Friend's Exorcism' Cast With Amiah Miller And Two Others

My Best Friend’s Exorcism is an upcoming horror film directed by Damon Thomas. It is based on the cult-hit novel of the same name by Grady Hendrix, published in 2016. Now, the lead My Best Friend’s Exorcism cast is announced by the makers. Know who all joined the project.

Elsie Fisher, Amiah Miller, Cathy Ang, Rachel Ogechi to Star in 'My Best Friend's Exorcism'

The Hollywood Reported has revealed that Elsie Fisher will lead My Best Friend’s Exorcism cast. It will also feature Amiah Miller, Cathy Ang, and Racha Ogenchi Kanu in pivotal roles. Damon Thomas, known for his work on Killing Eve and Penny Dreadul, is directing the horror film. The screenplay is adapted by Jenna Lamia, who previously wrote for NBC’s Good Girls and The CW’s 90210, and will also serve as associate producer. The movie is expected to land at Amazon Studios as a negative pickup, although deals are still being finalized.

Set in 1988, the novel centred on the relationship between Abby and Gretchen, two best friends and sophomores in high school. Their friendship is tested when an evening of skinny-dipping goes wrong, and Gretchen begins to act differently, followed by bizarre occurrences. After some investigating, Abby begins to horrifyingly suspect that her friend may be possessed by a demon force.

Elsie Fisher will be playing Abby while Amiah Miller portrays Gretchen. Cathy Ang and Rachel Ogechi Kanu essay two friends in their group. More actors will join My Best Friend’s Exorcism cast ahead.

Producing are The Gotham Group, Quirk Productions, and Christopher Landon, the writer-director of hit horror movies such as Freaky and Happy Death Day. The filming is expected to begin this week for Endeavor Content. A release date is yet to be announced.

Elsie Fisher earned recognition for her performance in Eight Grade. She had a leading role in the Castle Rock series. Amiah Miller played a key human role in War for the Planets of the Apes, directed by Matt Reeves. She is one of the leads of David Oyelowo’s directorial debut feature The Water Man.

Cathy Ang was the lead voice in Netflix / Pearl Studios’ feature film Over the Moon. She was also seen in the Ramy series and is known for her work in the theatre world. Racha Ogenchi Kanu will make her first feature film appearance in My Best Friend’s Exorcism.

