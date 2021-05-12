Elton John And Years & Years' Olly Alexander Perform 'It's A Sin' At The BRIT Awards 2021

BRIT Awards 2021 took place on May 11 at the O2 in London, United Kingdom. Apart from the winners at the award ceremony, there was a performance that moved the audience. Elton John and Years & Years' Olly Alexander's performance stole hearts.

Elton John at BRIT Awards 2021

Elton John and Years & Years chose to perform on the 1987 Pet Shop Boys' It's A Sin at the BRIT Awards 2021. While John played the piano in the beginning, Alexander began singing the classic atop John's piano. After over a minute into the performance, John joined Olly and the entire stage got to brighten up with lights. John Elton also released the official version of the performance on his YouTube channel. In the caption, he wrote, "A very special new version of the song has been released in support of Elton John AIDS Foundation." as all its proceeds will go to Elton John's AIDS Foundation.

Fans react to Elton and Olly's cover

Ever since John dropped the performance on YouTube, his fans are drooling over his version of the classic It's A Sin. The video garnered over 150 thousand views and hundreds of comments. While a YouTube user wrote, "If Elton was ever going to perform a cover song, this was a wonderful choice. Powerful song.", another one wrote, "Elton john knows how to always blyze my skin. No matter what time we are in, Elton John will always shine like a huge star". A fan also called Elton, the winner of the night as he wrote, "Elton sounded fantastic. He was the real winner that night."

Years & Years' Olly Alexander's cover

Years & Years' Olly Alexander released a solo cover of the track on February 19, 2021. A portion of his proceeds was to go for HIV support. In the description of the video, he wrote, "A portion of the proceeds from this single will be donated to George House Trust. This incredible charity has been providing HIV support, advice and advocacy services to improve health outcomes since 1985."

