Elton John Makes Surprise Appearance At 'Pose' FYC Panel And Says "I Am Elektra"

Elton John made a surprise appearance at the ‘Pose’ FYC Panel on Saturday. The event was held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in California and English singer along with his husband, David Furnish rearranged their vacation in order to stop by the event and be a part of the panel. The Pose panel also featured Ryan Murphy, Billy Porter, MJ Rodriguez and Steven Canals.

During the event, Pose’s co-creator Ryan Murphy said that two of the megafans of the series will be joining the panel and Elton and his husband David appeared to the delight of many of their fans. Elton during the event said that he loved the show and that this one has touched him more than any other show because of the journey of the people showed in the series. He also added that his motto is that no one gets left behind and that everyone should be embraced. He also said, "I am Elektra", one of the prime characters from the show portrayed by Dominique Jackson.

Elton John praised the series and said that it makes people laugh, cry, angry and also show people’s journey and how they fight for it. He added that the people in the show are real transgender people who have made their life possible, but they had to fight for that life. He said they still have to fight for it when they should never have to fight for their life. His speech was applauded by the audience.

Ryan Murphy during the conversation shared a childhood story and revealed how Elton has had his effect on Murphy’s life. He revealed that in his childhood he was never very close to his father. When he was around seven years of age, he was in a car with his father and Elton’s hit song, ‘Philadelphia Freedom’ started playing on the radio. He performed in front of his father for the first time on Elton’s song at the backseat of the car. At the end of the drive, his father praised his voice and said, “You have a good voice.” Murphy told Elton that he is a part of his life in a way that he will never know.

Pose – TV series

Pose is an American TV series and revolves around African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender non-conforming drag ball culture in New York City in the 1980s and 90s. The series premiered in 2018 and was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. The third and final season of the series premiered on May 2021.

IMAGE CREDIT: ELTON JOHN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.